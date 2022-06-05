The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning. Proceedings had to be halted early on Friday after the state witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, fell ill.

The state explained that Mosia had taken medication which affected him. He has been under cross-examination for the past two weeks.

Mosia is a forensic field officer and was one of the first to arrive on the scene the night the soccer star died.

Presiding judge, Tshifiwa Maumela, told the court that if his condition has not changed by Monday morning, another witness will be called in to testify.

Five men stand accused of the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper who was shot and killed while visiting the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloours in 2014. The men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

