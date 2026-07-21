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Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

  • Two of the accused in the Meyiwa murder trial.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume this morning in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

This after the defence withdrew their objection to the State reading key witness Qiniselani Buthelezi’s statement into the court record.

The defence had initially argued that parts of Buthelezi’s statement should not be admitted after he testified that he did not recognise some of its contents.

Defence counsel Charles Mnisi told the court that he has now decided to withdraw his objection and says he will challenge the statement depending on how the state relies on it.

“I would rather request to withdraw, not really to abandon that objection, but just simply to withdraw it for now, my Lord. And go and deal with it in the main argument, my Lord. The reason why I’m withdrawing that argument, my Lord, is because I don’t know what value would the state argue the extent to which the court must attach to the statement, my Lord,” explains Mnisi. -Reporting by Lerato Makola

The video below reports on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

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