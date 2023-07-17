The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Tuesday at the High Court in Pretoria.

This is to allow legal representatives to have a pre-trial conference.

The trial will continue with a new judge, after Judge Tshifiwa Maumela could no longer proceed with the matter due to ill health.

Maumela has also been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa following complaints alleging that he delayed some cases.

It’s been almost nine years since the Bafana Bafana football star was murdered at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mum’s Vosloorus home in the EastRand.

“My colleagues would like to iron out some issues regarding the legal aid board. We do not have a problem in the matter standing down until tomorrow for them to iron out the issues. The second point is that we have agreed to hold a pre-trial conference regarding this matter,” says state prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi.