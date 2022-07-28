Sentencing proceedings in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case are expected to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

In March, Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted of the murder of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020.

The video below is of Ntuthuko Shoba’s conviction:

Shoba who was Pule’s boyfriend faced charges of conspiracy to murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

In January, convicted killer Muzi Malepane described how he and Shoba, the alleged mastermind, plotted to kill Pule.

Malepane admitted to being paid R70 000 for the hit on 28-year-old Pule.