Action SA Free State Chairperson Patricia Kopane has called on the Bloemfontein Regional Court to mete out a harsh sentence to the former husband of SABC Lesedi FM Current Affairs Presenter Dimakatso Folotsi.

The court found Mackenzie Ratselane, who is also a former police officer, guilty of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition yesterday.

Ratselane stabbed Folotsi multiple times and left her for dead in February 2021.

The case has been postponed to the 12th of April for sentencing.

”We believe that justice has been served and we trust that Folotsi and her family. This will serve a strong message that committing crime against women and children is a serious offence which deserves the strongest possible sentence,” says Kopane.

