The Middelburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga is expected to hand down sentence to Nhlanhla Mlotshwa 21, who was found guilty of three counts of murder and two counts of rape.

On Monday, Mlotshwa pleaded guilty to all the charges and also asked for forgiveness from the families of the victims.

Mlotshwa, who also uses the Shabangu surname, was arrested after he raped and stabbed to death a 28-year-old woman in Dirkiesdorp.

He was then linked to other cases by DNA.

Community appeal

In June, residents of Driefontein, also known as Soul Mkhizeville, outside Mkhondo in Mpumalanga, appealed for the intervention of the provincial government in the fight against crime, especially Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The appeal followed the arrest of Mlotshwa.

“I am shocked and disappointed. I’m lost for words. This has really affected me and I have sleepless nights. I don’t believe that a normal human being would do such things. I’m heartbroken.”

Nlanhla Mlotshwa’s grandmother expressed her devastation following the arrest of her grandson for murder.