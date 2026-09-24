[SENSITIVE CONTENT] Man found fatally burnt in Delft

Cape Town police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the death of a man whose burnt body was discovered in Delft, on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk says officers at the Delft SAPS Community Center were alerted to a body lying in an open field.

“The body was burnt beyond recognition. There was a burnt tyre on top of the body. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the death, race and gender. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” says van Wyk.

He says anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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CREDITS: Anthea Swail