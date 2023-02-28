The alleged child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has admitted to being a salesman trading teenage boys and paying older men.

Ackerman has also admitted to having sex with a teenage boy. Ackerman is facing about 740 charges including rape and human trafficking.

He is being cross-examined in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Yesterday, Ackerman told the court that his number one policy in his massage parlour business was no sexual intercourse, and that only what he terms happy endings were allowed.

He claimed any extras were up to the client and the teenage masseuse.

However, voice notes have been played in court, where he gives explicit sexual details of what clients can do when booking the teenage boys.

These include a client asking to be connected to a boy for sexual intercourse. The judge has labelled him as a good salesman, even describing the boys’ anatomy which Ackerman has admitted to.

Video: [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT] Suspected child-sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman acquitted on two charges