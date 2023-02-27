The alleged sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been acquitted of two charges, due to a lack on evidence.

These relate to alleged oral sex performed on two of the victims.

Alleged sex-ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman back in court

Ackerman is on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He’s facing over over 740 charges for his alleged involvement in a child sex abuse ring along with Paul Kennedy who has since committed suicide.

Ackerman has taken the stand.

