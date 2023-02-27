The alleged sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been acquitted of two charges, due to a lack on evidence.
These relate to alleged oral sex performed on two of the victims.
Ackerman is on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg.
He’s facing over over 740 charges for his alleged involvement in a child sex abuse ring along with Paul Kennedy who has since committed suicide.
Ackerman has taken the stand.
