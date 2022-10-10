A senior magistrate is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.

The magistrate is expected to appear on charges of corruption linked to African Global or Global Technology Systems (Bosasa).

The police’s Sindisiwe Seboka says: “The Investigative Directorate can confirm that a senior magistrate is expected to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this morning. The magistrate is expected to appear on charges of corruption linked to African Global or Global Technology Systems.”

Lessons drawn from Bosasa scandal

In the third instalment of the State Capture report released earlier this year, there was evidence of widespread corruption in the awarding of contracts and tenders to Bosasa and its associated business entities.

This manifested in the company bribing government officials on a long-term basis in order to continue securing various contracts.

In the interview below, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans Attorneys, Bernard Hotz, unpacks what lessons can be learnt from such a scandal: