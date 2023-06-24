Senior citizens in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria will soon be a peace after they were gifted with wheelchairs. The Wayne Naidoo Foundation donated wheel chairs to the Leratong Old Age home.

The organisation says it got moved by an SABC News programs two months ago, highlighting the home’s plight and decided to raise funds for wheelchairs.

The Leratong Old Age Home has been in existence for 17 years. NPO Founder and Manager, Lerato Makgalanyane, resigned from her full-time job as a culinary teacher to pursue her passion of caring for the elderly people.

Whilst the need for wheelchairs was crucial, she was struggling with funds to buy them.

The mood was jovial to the elderly who were over excited to see their new wheels.

“I’m so happy. We used to have only two wheelchairs and sharing them was a challenge especially when one needs to go to a bathroom,” says an elderly.

“I’m very grateful for what you’ve done. When I arrived here I was on oxygen but I can stay for two to three days now without it, thank you very much,” adds another elderly.

Makgalanyane has welcomed the donation.