The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has described the first National Assembly Speaker of South Africa’s democratic dispensation Frene Ginwala as a stalwart of the party who dedicated her whole life to the struggle of emancipating the people.

Ginwala will be cremated in a private ceremony on Saturday in accordance with the wishes of her family. Ginwala passed away at her home on Thursday evening at the age of 90.

She joined the party in the 1950s and rose through the ranks to become a Member of Parliament, where she served as Speaker.

A meeting of the ANC’s senior officials is also expected to take place on Sunday in her honour.

Mbalula says they are saddened by Ginwala’s death. “Her commitment to the emancipation of activists was parallel. As an ANC MP, she because the first Speaker of non-racial National Assembly and laid the foundation not only for the legislative arm of govt but for the human rights and democratic ethos of the country. She will be remembered as a revolutionary activist who fought for freedom, justice and equality.”

Meanwhile, 85-year-old retired MP and former IFP Chief Whip, who was the longest serving Member of Parliament, Koos van Der Merwe is critical of Ginwala’s tenure but would not divulge more. “I did not really like her. I thought she was a poor lawyer, but I hope she will be a huge angel wherever she is going now. That’s personal, I can say she took decisions that were wrong.”