Senegal’s President has tweeted in support of a Senegalese international football player, who boycotted a match played on Saturday, claiming it went against his beliefs.

Senegal and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye pulled out of the Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier that had been dedicated to the fight against homophobia.

In a tweet, the President of Senegal Macky Sall says he supports Idrissa Gana Gueye’s decision and that the player’s religious convictions must be respected.

Gueye missed Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match against Montpellier on Saturday – where players wore shirts with their names written in rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community – saying it went against his Islamic beliefs.

A spokesperson for Paris Saint-Germain said Idrissa Gueye was absent for “individual and personal reasons”

Here in Senegal – where Gueye has a huge following as one of the players who helped secure the country’s first African Cup of Nations title this year – a number of citizens have used social media to show their support for the player saying he should not be forced to do what is against his beliefs and thoughts.

More than 95% of the population is estimated to be Muslim – and homosexuality is punishable by law. But the player is also facing accusations of homophobia internationally.

With members and supporters of LGBTQ+ community calling for the player to be sanctioned.