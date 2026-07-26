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Senegal’s President launches new party, cementing ruling camp split

Ousmane Sonko speaks after he was appointed prime minister by Senegal's newly-elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in Dakar, Senegal on April 2, 2024.
  • Ousmane Sonko speaks after he was appointed prime minister by Senegal's newly-elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in Dakar, Senegal on April 2, 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has launched a ​new political party, formalising his ‌break with former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the ruling Pastef ​party that swept him to ​power in 2024.

Faye unveiled his ⁠Kiiraay — Republican Patriots party at ​a gathering in the capital ​Dakar on Saturday, describing it as “the majority party in this country”. Kiiraay means “shield” ​in the local Wolof language.

Faye ​and Sonko, once the twin faces of ‌Senegal’s anti-establishment movement, have been engaged in a months-long power struggle.

Faye dismissed Sonko in May, but ​Sonko later ​became ⁠speaker of the National Assembly and remains the ​leader of Pastef, which ​retains a large majority in parliament.

Senegal is grappling with a crisis stemming ⁠from ​the revelation of ​misreported debt under the previous government.

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