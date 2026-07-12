Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Senegal fire coach Thiaw after disappointing World Cup

  • Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Senegal coach Pape Thiaw gives instructions to players during a hydration break REUTERS/Lee Smith
  • Image Credits :
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal
Reuters

Senegal fired coach Pape Bouna Thiaw on Saturday, saying their results at the World Cup necessitated a change at the helm of the team.

Senegal had hoped to be contenders at the World Cup, after beating Morocco in January’s Africa Cup of Nations final, but had a disappointing tournament in which they lost their opening two group games to France and Norway and let slip a 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining against Belgium in the last 32 before going down 3-2 in extra time.

Thiaw, 45, was due to begin a five-match ban in September at the start of the 2027 Cup of Nations qualifiers because he led a walkoff of players in protest at the penalty that Morocco were awarded in the final in Rabat.

French daily L’Equipe reported that Patrick Vieira, the French World Cup winner who was born in Dakar, was among the favourites to take over.

The Senegal federation has called a press conference for Monday.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News