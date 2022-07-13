Invited side Senegal beat Eswatini 10-9 on penalties to reach their second COSAFA Cup semi-final in a row.

Lamine Camara put Senegal in the lead in the opening stages from a free kick after a goalkeeping blunder.

Eswatini missed countless scoring opportunities, before finding the equaliser in the 60th minute through substitute Thabo Mkhonto.

Both sides tried to find the winner late in the match but the game which was closely contested had to be decided on penalties.

It was still a tie after both sides managed to score their first five spot kicks forcing the game to go to sudden death.

Then Senegal scored all their penalties during sudden death, before Mzandile Mabilisa blasted his penalty wide.