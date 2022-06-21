The newly appointed chairperson of ActionSA in Limpopo, Sello Lediga, says he plans to accelerate the growth of the party in the province.

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, announced Lediga’s appointment during a media briefing in Polokwane.

Lediga is a former senior African National Congress member.

He says their aim is to become the second biggest party in the province.

“Our focus is 2024. We want to be second biggest. That will only happen if we do our work in the province. I can assure you, two weeks ago you saw it right. We are determined to stir this leadership. It is not an easy decision. You don’t know yesterday was the worst day for me. I have been called many things, traitor. I want to teach them simple politics. I will start with the constitution,” says Lediga.

Mashaba says they have more branches in Limpopo than anywhere else in the country.

“What the team has done here in Limpopo, they have already given me an indication of the achievements. We have got more branches formed in Limpopo than anywhere else in the country. I saw a tweet this morning by our provincial chairperson in Gauteng, Ntate Bongani Baloyi. My goodness, I thought Gauteng and Joburg were ahead and welcome Kgosi Phaahla, thank you,” says Mashaba.

Sello Lediga announced as Action SA Limpopo Chairperson

Meanwhile, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) chairperson in Limpopo, Letsiri Phaahla, has announced that he is officially joining Action SA.

Phaahla made the announcement during a meeting with the Party leaders at Ga-Phaahla in the Sekhukhune district.

Phaahla says he is joining Action SA because he is tired of empty promises from other political parties.

“I am joining Action SA today officially, I am their member. We have been thrown in and out with false promises from the party that we identified ourselves with.”

Watch: ActionSA in Limpopo to grow support for the Party