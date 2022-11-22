Three matric learners from Selborne College in East London in the Eastern Cape are facing assault charges after allegedly beating up seven Grade 8 learners.

The three have since been removed from the college’s hostel where the incident is believed to have taken place.

Three of the victims had to be taken to hospital. The suspects were arrested and released on warning and will appear in court in December.

Provincial education department spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima says they are conducting their own investigation into the incident.

“The investigation is still underway we have not finalized it yet. We cannot just because we have learned of this that the investigation has to take off. We have to establish the depth of the problem so that the sanction we have imposed on them has to be equivalent to the crimes committed.”