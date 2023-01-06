Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Cardoso says his team will be gunning for maximum points to move away from the bottom half of the log.

The Limpopo team will visit Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership clash at the FNB stadium on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Sekhukhune United are in the 12th position on the log with 15 points from 14 matches. The Limpopo team has won three matches, drawn six times, and lost five times.

Babina Noko won their last match against Marumo Gallants 3-2 last weekend. But they are only four points away from the bottom-placed Maritzburg United, and positive results against Chiefs will be crucial.

“I do believe it’s their 53RD birthday and the tickets will be R30 so you can expect a very decent crowd there and most of the players haven’t played under a massive crowd that’s another motivation so the mood is good and the boy’s passion. Will be there and we know what’s at stake we are lying at the bottom and we have to come out of that slump and even a point away will be a good result but three points will be much better to take us away from the bottom,” says Cardoso.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will be looking to keep up the momentum in their first match of the year when they meet Sekhukhune United at home.

Amakhosi wrapped up the last year in style with a 2-NIL victory over Golden Arrows last weekend.

“I think it’s important for us to keep the momentum going we ended up well, it’s a new year we need to start on a clean slate obviously this game marks halfway, it’s very important to see where we are and what we need to do going forward into the last 15 games,” says Zitha Kwinika.

Chiefs are sitting in 4th position with 24 points just ten points off log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Attacking player Keagan Dolly believes they still have a chance to win the league.

“We only reaching halfway now, there is still a lot to play for and I think in the past Sundown’s won the league in the last 20 minutes, anything can happen, I think for us is not to focus on what they are doing, Sundowns is Sundowns, we have our own race to run that’s what we focus on and our next focus is on Sekhukhune this weekend,” says Kaizer Chiefs player Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs will also celebrate the milestone of reaching their 53RD birthday on Saturday.

