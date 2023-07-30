The Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association is the latest organisation to express outrage at the looming Limpopo Liquor Act which seeks to ban the sale of alcohol after midnight in the province.

The association is part of a group that lodged an urgent court application to interdict the implementation of the act. It says the sellers were never given a chance to make comments on the implementation of the law.

The new law is expected to take effect on Tuesday, pending the decision of the interdict application.

“We hope that the court will judge in our favour because we don’t want to see businesses suffering. As you know, we’ve indicated and showed that the Limpopo government and this department cannot be trusted. They have clearly shown that they do undermine small businesses at large in the community,” says Deputy Chairperson of the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association Sello Mokwana.

There are concerns of possible job losses in the industry as a result of the curfew: