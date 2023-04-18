Sekhukhune United coach, Brandon Truter says their aim is to collect as many points as is possible in their remaining five DSTV premiership games, so they don’t get sucked into the relegation battle.

United, who lie seventh in the log standings, have set themselves a goal of finishing in the top eight bracket in the league after moving from 15th to a much safer spot on the standings.

Despite avoiding the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final draw, Truter says they have to beat the best to reach the final and Stellenbosch FC will be a tough opponent.

United was among teams that were in danger of being relegated being in 15th place not so long ago. But after a string of positive results the team is in seventh position and has also had a good run in the Nedbank Cup beating Chippa United at the weekend to reach the semis.

One would have expected the team to fancy their chances of reaching the final of the competition after been drawn against Stellenbosch FC. However, Brandon Truter says they weren’t concerned as to who they are drawn against and Stellies are also on good form.

“But we are in the semi-final where you can’t avoid anybody, all the teams that have qualified are on good form at the moment all three of them are on form. If you want to be in the final you have to go through the best teams in the country,” says Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune coach.

Sekhukhune are seventh on the standings which might seem safe. But with teams separated by one or two points they are well aware that they can’t afford any slips ups as anything is possible.

“We have to take it game by game especially in the league is crucial for us. As much as we say we are safe is bumper to bumper and the top eight is still wide open so we don’t want to be dragged into the relegation battle,” Truter explains.

Sekhukhune United will host Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday in a DSTV premiership at the Peter Mokaba stadium.