Former Amazulu and Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has been appointed as the new head coach of the Limpopo DSTV outfit, Sekhukhune United FC.

For immediate release…‼️ Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointed of Brendon Trutter as Head Coach of Babina Noko . Babina Noko let’s welcome Our New Head Coach 🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/cXJXJiP8sZ — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) November 11, 2022

Truter replaces Kaitano Tembo who was fired earlier this month following a string of poor results.

Sekhukhune United is currently languishing in 15th position, second from bottom on the league log. Truter’s contract will end in 2025.

Truter says he believes he will improve the fortunes of Sekhukhune United FC.

“The team has not been doing too well and of course to bring stability now we have to start getting points away. I have seen Sekhukhune taking the lead and dropping it and end up getting one point from the game. I’m looking forward to change something, I’m appealing to the supporters also to stay behind the team.”