Sekhukhune cement top 8 place with 3-2 in over Richards Bay

Sekhukhune United cemented their position in the top eight bracket with a 3-2 win against the struggling Richards Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Babina Noko are still sixth on the log after securing their third win of the season.

This was Richards Bay ‘s fourth loss of the season after seven matches. The Natal Rich Boys are still third from the bottom with a mere three points.

It was not a good start for the hosts with Tshepo Mokoena scoring in the opening minutes of the encounter. Defender Ndongani Gilbani O’Neil increased Sekhukhune United lead in the 73rd minute with a scorcher from inside the box.

But Xulu reduced the deficit minutes later with his fourth goal of the season. Xulu scored his brace with only four minutes remaining on the clock to make it 2-all.

Ellis Rammala scored the winner on the stroke of full-time to make it 3-2.