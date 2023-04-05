Students from the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, north of Pretoria, have embarked on a protest.

They say they have not received meal allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) since the beginning of the year.

Student Representative Council (SRC) President Thato Masekoa says private security that the university has hired has been assaulting some protesting students.

“We are having NSFAS students who have been hungry from January to date, (and) have never received meal allowances or food allowances. And the university today responded to these hungry students with harsh security militarisation, and they shot at students…it’s really bad. We have been waiting for payments from January to date.”

Message from Management: Please note that all the gates to Campus have been closed by the students. The matter is receiving Management’s attention. Updates will be provided as soon as possible. Issued: 04.04.23. #NSFASAllowances https://t.co/XYfbP6Yb3k — SMU SRC 2022/23 (@SMU_SRC) April 4, 2023