SEIFSA, Numsa reach a 3-year wage agreement

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation (SEIFSA) and Numsa have reached a 3-year wage agreement following negotiations which began in February this year.

Seifsa says the wage increases will be calculated on the gazetted minimum rates of pay per grade over the next three years. This agreement will be in effect from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2027.

Seifsa says in year one higher earners, will receive 6 %, while lower salary earners will receive a 7 % pay rise.

In years two and three of the agreement, workers earning more will receive a 5 % increment, while those earning less will receive a 6 % increase.

The steel sector says apart from wage increases and an agreement being reached, the deal contains no additional or immediate cost to employment concessions.

Labour union Numsa welcomes the above inflation wage increase agreement.

“This morning, we signed an agreement after the union received an overwhelming mandate from all the nine regions of Numsa. We have been in contact with members in the engineering sector, given the state of the economy. the union reflected and discussed with the members in December on how we will approach these negotiations. We took a decision not to do traditional collective bargaining, but instead, we will insist that employers will improve,” says Irvin Jim, General Secretary: Numsa.

The National Union of Mineworkers says it has not joined the other unions that signed the agreement on Monday.

“We are in the process of concluding the mandate and possibly early next week we will interact with the bargaining council. With the view of giving them feedback, whether we’re signing or not, chances are that if the mandate is positive from our members, we have consolidated the mandate. We’ll then sign and join other unions,” says Mpho Phakedi, NUM Deputy General Secretary.

Meanwhile, Seifsa says a number of outstanding issues have been identified and referred to various working groups and committees for further investigation, discussion and processing.