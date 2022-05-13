The Employment and Labour Department says security will be tightened during the International Labour Organisation’s Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban next week.

At least 2 000 delegates from over 180 countries are expected. President Cyril Ramaphosa will open the conference on Sunday.

The department’s event organiser Siyabonga Hadebe says the delegates will include heads of state, labour experts and representatives of labour unions.

“We are working with the security cluster under the leadership of the national South African Police Service management and all measures are in place and we’ve got hundreds of the police deployed in the city.

Whatever happens would be quite unfortunate but we always advise people that they need to act with caution. As far as we have been told the members of the security cluster everything is in place. The event has been categorised as medium risk because we have international guests and high level people. But we don’t foresee any major problems.”

