Different police units have been deployed outside the Enyokeni royal palace at Nongoma in northern KwaZulu Natal where the oldest son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Simakade Zulu will be performing the key ritual of entering the kraal during the night.

While King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been recognised by government as the new monarch, Prince Simakade is challenging this decision.

The entering of the kraal is an important spiritual ceremony in preparation of the recognition of a successor. King Misuzulu is set to perform the same ceremony next weekend.

AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has condemned Prince Simakade’s plans, saying they are illegal.

AmaZulu Royal family is expected to perform a sacred ritual tonight that include the entering of a kraal for the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu Prince Simakade at Enyokeni Royal Palace.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/19ak15ceVK — Mlondi Radebe (@mlondiee) August 13, 2022

Prince Simakade Zulu, the eldest son of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, is expected to perform the ceremony of entering the kraal at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

Entering the kraal is one of the key rituals following the death of a Zulu monarch and also serves as the recognition of a successor.

Expert on Zulu cultural, Professor Sihawu Ngubane, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, explains the importance of the ceremony, describing it as sacred due to the belief that a King should hold power both in the natural and supernatural sense.

“We know that the King is connected to supernatural sovereignties so entering the kraal is to go and introduce the new heir to his forefathers so that he may get blessings,” says Ngubane.

Prince Simakade is a claimant to the disputed Zulu throne and his decision to perform the ceremony prior to Misuzulu is one that is considered to be provocative.

