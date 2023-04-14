Security is tight in the courtroom where convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is expected to appear. A large media contingent has converged on the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State to cover the case.

Bester and his girlfriend Doctor Nandipha Magudumana returned to South Africa yesterday morning, after their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, last Friday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State, in May last year.

It’s understood that Bester will be facing a string of charges including escaping from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, the violation of a dead body and fraud.

BREAKING [WATCH] The police convoy transporting convicted murderer and rapist #ThaboBester has arrives at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile…A 28-year-old man who was driving the vehicle belonging to Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Lichtenburg, North West, was questioned and released. This is according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe says the vehicle has been seized by the police.

“We can confirm that we are closing the net in on those responsible for aiding Thabo Bester to escape from lawful custody. We are encouraging anyone who knows that they’re involved in this case, and we are actually warning them to hand themselves over to authorities. Either they hand themselves in or we fetch them ourselves.”

Additional reporting by Zebilon Maine