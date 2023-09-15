The Police Minister Bheki Cele has highlighted the importance of safety during the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow. He says his department is liaising with the leadership of AmaZulu regiments – or Amabutho – who are expected to attend the funeral at which President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.

Cele has conducted a site visit to the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex where he met with senior leaders of the IFP, provincial government and the SANDF. The IFP’s deputy secretary-general Albert Mncwango says a large number of the AmaZulu regiments is expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral.

“Well, we have made some arrangements and provisions for transport, especially those who are coming from Durban and Johannesburg. I have actually been told that from Durban, we are expecting some 35 buses to be coming up, and from Johannesburg – some 20 buses. That is a massive number of Amabutho. That is why we are taking no chances in terms of making sure once they are here they are taken care of. They have some space here to be part of the whole process.”

VIDEO: Amabutho remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi:

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’a body will be taken to his hometown of Mahlabatini in northern KwaZulu-Natal today, ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Buthelezi died last weekend at the age of 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded him a Category 1 Special Official funeral.