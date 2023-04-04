Extra security measures are in place in the United States, with authorities expecting protests outside the Manhattan court, where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a hush money case.

Trump’s historic case has attracted a large media contingent. Outside of the courtroom, there is more media than anyone else, as well as law enforcement and some protests.

The historic nature of this is that he is the first former president in the history of the US to be criminally charged.

As SABC Correspondent Sherwin Bryce-Pease reports Trump’s case has attracted a large media presence:

Trump to turn himself in

The former US president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will be formally charged on Tuesday in a watershed moment ahead of the 2024 presidential election as his supporters and detractors noisily rallied outside the Manhattan courthouse where he will appear.

Trump, 76, is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed. Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

“Today (Tuesday) is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME,” Trump, who flew to New York from his Florida home on Monday, said in a fundraising email sent out on Tuesday morning.

The arraignment, where Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

On a cool and sunny early spring day in the most-populous U.S. city, Trump supporters and detractors were separated by barricades set up by police to try to keep order, though there were some confrontations.

“Let’s keep it civil, folks,” a police officer told them.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, at a park across from the Manhattan courthouse, cheered and blew whistles. His critics held signs including one of Trump dressed in a striped jail uniform behind bars and another that read, “Lock Him Up.”

A limousine carrying a Trump impersonator wearing a red hat and giving a thumbs-up gesture drove past the scene near Trump Tower, flanked by a pickup truck flying pro-Trump flags.

Typically, people facing arraignment are fingerprinted and have mugshot photographs taken. The court appearance was likely to be brief.

“It won’t be a long day in court,” Joseph Tacopina, one of Trump’s lawyers, said on ABC.

Yahoo News late on Monday reported that Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

Any trial is at least more than a year away, legal experts said. Being indicted or even convicted does not legally prevent Trump from running for president.

Five photographers will be admitted to the courtroom before the arraignment starts to take pictures for several minutes. Trump’s lawyers had urged a judge to keep them out, arguing they would worsen “an already almost circus-like atmosphere.”

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who led the investigation, is set to give a news conference after the arraignment. Trump and his allies have portrayed the case as politically motivated. -Additinal reporting by Reuters