A protection and security service police officer says her assault case against the Deputy Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature, Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, was ignored until lobby group Afriforum intervened.

Officer Lizzy Mojapelo was allegedly assaulted by Mhlakaza-Manamela, the wife of the Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela in February 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a decision has been taken to prosecute Mahlakaza-Manamela.

She will face charges of assault and crimen injuria.

Mojapelo alleges that the suspect, in a drunken fit of rage, severely assaulted her while she was 11 weeks pregnant.

The NPA says the court date is yet to be set. Mojapelo says all she wants is justice.

‘”I am very happy with the decision from NPA. It’s just unfortunate that Afriforum had to get involved first. But on a serious note, the NPA had better serve me and my daughter justice. That’s all we need, and we are grateful to Afriforum for their work and support to us.”