Security jacked up at institutions: Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says his department is engaging with relevant stakeholders to ensure that issues of security are adequately prepared for, in the event of protests at tertiary institutions.

He appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education to discuss the sector’s readiness for the 2024 academic year.

This year, 11 institutions protested over a combination of issues like funding, student debt and accommodation.

Nzimande says the department is in continuous discussions with all relevant stakeholders to mitigate challenges.

“As a department, we have identified all hotspots often associated with certain institutions and certain problems, where issues are not properly addressed, so, that we are able to be better prepared. On accommodation, accreditation, funding decisions,and exchange of registration data among others.”