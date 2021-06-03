United Nations (UN) humanitarian officials say that the overall security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia remains highly complex.

They’ve indicated that while hostilities have largely ceased in boundary areas with Eritrea, from the North-Western to Eastern Zones, access to these areas is often denied.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says civilians, including humanitarian workers, continue to experience violence and attacks.

“Last Friday, a humanitarian worker working with an NGO (non-governmental organization) was killed in crossfire, in an attack outside the Government building in Adigrat Town in the Eastern Zone of Tigray. Since the start of the conflict, nine aid workers have been killed in Tigray, all Ethiopian nationals,” says Dujarric.

Food security has is also an issue.

” Our humanitarian colleagues also tell us that the levels of food insecurity and malnutrition remain alarming. Health facilities continue to receive and treat survivors of gender-based violence throughout the region, with 1,288 official cases reported between February and April,” says Dujarric.

Video: Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on Ethiopia following the fighting in the Tigray region