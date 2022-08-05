A security officer has been killed and three others wounded in a cash-in-transit heist on the R31 in Kimberley on Friday. The wounded have been taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who accosted SBV security officials who were collecting and dropping off money.

The suspects placed explosives in the cash van to gain access to the money.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“As the result of the explosion, one security officer succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while three others were taken to a local hospital for further medical care. We can confirm that the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

“We have activated maximum resources and are on a lookout for the getaway vehicle which has been established as either Hyundai H1 or a Toyota Quantum. We have also registered a case of cash-in-transit, murder and attempted murder,” adds Mathe.