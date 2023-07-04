Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has reacted with shock following the discovery of a Grade 10 girl’s body at Hoërskool Garsfontein in the East of Pretoria.

The gruesome discovery was made by the school’s security who found a corpse on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says the deceased has been identified.

“The police have already attended the scene and conducting their investigations. The learner’s family is also at the school and they will receive necessary support from our psycho-social support team. What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school premises though, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school.”