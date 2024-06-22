Security concerns put health workers at risk in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Plans are under way to strengthen security at health centres in Mpumalanga.

This, was after NEHAWU withdrew the services of its members citing security concerns.

Armed robbers attacked nursing staff and security guards at the Mthimba clinic in Numbi near Hazyview.

Personal belongings of the clinic staff, security guards, and patients were taken.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 23 vehicles and 2 mobile clinics have been stolen from health centres in the past six months.

The clinic has since been closed and patients are being turned away.

Some of the patients who have been turned away had to travel via public transfer to get to the clinic.

NEHAWU Provincial Secretary, Welcome Mnisi says they are very concerned about the criminal attacks in health facilities.

“We want a situation wherein the provincial government is going to gather a team to ensure that institutions are safeguarded because these workers once they are here, in these institutions, they are a priority of the state. So, the state must also protect this property which is human beings. Number two, the issue of asset. Number three, the community members that are also recipients of these services that are being disrupted by these thugs.”

Calls for tight security at Mpumalanga healthcare facilities: