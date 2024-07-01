Security breach causing delays with Gauteng laboratory tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Department of Health is currently experiencing delays in processing laboratory tests across its public health facilities in the province.

This is due to the recent security breach experienced by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

Head of Communication, Motalatale Modiba says the Department is pleading with the public for their patience during this difficult time.

They wish to assure patients they are working closely with NHLS to resolve the issue.

“The unfortunate incident has led to longer waiting times for patients’ test results. The department understands that this may cause inconvenience as some services are slower than usual. But we want to assure the public and patients that critical tests such as blood tests for sodium, potassium, glucose and other vital chemicals as well as urgent tests for infections and other serious conditions are being prioritised to ensure that essential health services continue.”