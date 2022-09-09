There’s high police visibility in and around the Loftus Versfeld Stadium and Public Protector’s Office Park in Pretoria.

This as civil society organizations and opposition parties from parliament are expected to picket outside the Public Protector’s offices. They’re demanding the release of a report into the Phala Phala Farm investigation.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says they will be monitoring the situation throughout the protest.

“The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng together with other security cluster departments that include, Tshwane Metro Police and Gauteng Traffic Departments and Public Order Police have heightened the visibility at the Public Protector’s offices on Pretoria following planned picketing at those offices today. As per the Constitutional mandate, the police will be there to maintain public order and enforce the law,” says Sello.

