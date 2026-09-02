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Section 89 Panel failed to meet evidence threshold: Adv. Trengove

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal representative Advocate Wim Trengove SC has argued in the Western Cape High Court that the requirement of sufficient evidence was not met by the panel which produced the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

It was chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo

Ramaphosa filed an application at the Western Cape High Court for it to be set aside.

Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi MabindlaBoqwana asked Trengove what sufficient evidence would be.

In his response Trengove said there must be enough evidence to warrant an inquiry.

“I would suggest that what sufficient means is to say, having regard to the incriminating evidence and the President’s response, is there enough meat to this case? Is there enough evidence to warrant a public inquiry? I can’t cast it in better words, but sufficient there, the best I can do is to submit that sufficient is another word for enough.”

WC High Court hears the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report

Credit: Yamkela Mtshiyo

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