The Section 89 Independent Panel of experts is on Monday expected to officially start its assessment of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on Constitutional grounds.

Ramaphosa has met the deadline to respond to all the submissions that some members of the National Assembly have made to the panel.

The submissions relate to the alleged theft of millions of US dollars at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo more than two years ago.

Ramaphosa allegedly concealed the theft.

He was given ten days from October 28 to November 6, in which to respond to the submissions.

The panel is tasked to assess a motion that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) brought, calling for Ramaphosa’s removal from office in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

The three-member panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo has thirty days to conduct and conclude its assessment.

It started on 19 October and only has ten more days left to conclude its work.

Now that President Ramaphosa has met the deadline on Sunday, the next step of the panel is to consider all the information over the ten-day period starting today until November 17.

During the assessment, the panel says it will conduct any additional research required.

It will further deliberate on the facts, write and finalise its report within the ten-day period, before submitting the report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Discussion on Ramaphosa’s deadline to answer MPs on Phala Phala:

Report to the National Assembly and removal

Once the Speaker has received the panel’s report with the findings and recommendations, she must urgently bring it before the National Assembly for consideration as provided for in National Assembly Rule 129 (I)(1).

The President must also be informed on when the report will be scheduled for the House to consider and the decision on the report as required in terms of Rule 129 (I) (2).

If the Assembly takes a resolution that the President should face a Section 89 Inquiry, a Section 89 Committee will be established as required in term of Rule 129 (J).

The Section 89 Inquiry will be similar to the Section 194 Inquiry which suspended Public Protectors Busisiwe Mkhwebane is currently facing.

