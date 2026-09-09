Section 89 Committee halts new evidence leader appointment

The Section 89 Impeachment Committee has decided to put the process of appointing a new evidence leader on hold.

This is pending the outcome of a court application challenging its decision to rescind the recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela.

Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Legal Professionals Association have filed papers in the Western Cape High Court.

The committee has also resolved to file papers opposing this.

Chairperson Makashule Gana says the majority of political parties in the committee have reached a consensus to postpone the appointment of an evidence leader.

“We will wait for the outcome of the court challenges and will then resume the appointment of the evidence leader once the first judgment or the judgment has been given in that regard. So, these is a consensus, we don’t need to take this to a vote.”

Video: Impeachment Committee ponders EFF legal challenge