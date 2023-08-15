Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the report by the Parliament’s Section 194 committee probing her fitness to hold office, is unlawful and fraught with illegalities.

This as the committee has adopted its draft report that found that Mkhwebane was incompetent and guilty of misconduct as per the charges against her.

The committee said it will be recommending to the National Assembly that she be removed from her position.

Mkhwebane says she will stop the report from going to the National Assembly.

“I don’t think I will allow the report to in the first place be sent to Parliament. I will have to exercise my right through the courts, some of them clobber my personal costs as if I’m not supposed to do anything, just take the lashing from people violating my right. So, possibly there will be a court process unfortunately because people are just proceeding as if there’s nothing wrong they are doing.”

Mkhwebane spoke to the SABC on the day the report was released: