Parliament’s Section 194 committee will meet on Sunday to continue work on its draft report into the fitness of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

The committee was set up more than a year ago. It is now in its final stages of compiling a report that must be tabled in the National Assembly.

It must be supported by a two-thirds majority of the House, for it to be adopted.

MKhwebane’s term comes to an end on the 15th of October.

The committee started with its draft report on Friday, where chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, indicated that the committee is in the home stretch.

“Welcome to everybody. Both here at M46 and on the virtual platform. As I said earlier, we are welcoming you to the beginning of the end of our process,” adds Dyantyi.

