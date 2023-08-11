The Section 194 Parliamentary Committee has recommended that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed from office.

Members have found that charges of misconduct and incompetence have been proven against her.

The committee found that misconduct and incompetence were sustained with regard to the Reserve Bank, Vrede Dairy, SARS and CR17 investigations.

The draft report of the committee will be sent to Mkhwebane to give her an opportunity to make representations.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet says, “We have examined all the charges that were brought, we listened to the evidence, we have deliberated on that and recommend to the National Assembly that the Public Protector be removed from office.”