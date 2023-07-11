The Section 194 Committee inquiring into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office says it could complete its work earlier than the 28th of this month.

This is due to Mkhwebane ignoring several deadlines set by the committee.

The latest was on Friday last week where she was supposed to indicate whether she will be making any final closing arguments pertaining to the allegations in the motion before the committee.

She previously also failed to respond to questions sent to her by the committee nor did she indicate if she will be making any closing arguments, among others.

Section 194 Inquiry chair confirms Mkhwebane misses deadline:



Committee Chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi says in light of her failure to cooperate with the committee, it is now open to him to order the evidence leaders to do a summation of the case earlier than they planned.

They could also hold a meeting earlier than the 28th at which the committee would make a recommendation to the National Assembly..

“She chose not to be accountable to the committee and to be only accountable to herself and demonstrating a don’t-care attitude. She has, therefore, given away an opportunity to set the record straight on the questions asked. She also gave away an opportunity to persuade members of the committee.”

Possible repercussions as Mkhwebane misses Section 194 Inquiry deadline: Sinawo Makangela