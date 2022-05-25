The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa says a secondary strike is in the pipeline and this time around they will target other operations where mining company Sibanye-Stillwater has an interest.

Striking Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers affiliated to trade unions AMCU and the National Union Mineworkers (NUM) are on their third day of camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The mineworkers have vowed to continue camping at the Union Buildings until their demands are met.

The workers are demanding a R 1000 salary increment and they are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Mathunjwa is threatening to intensify the protest to other Sibanye Stillwater operations.

NUM’s Sizwe Mhlaba says, “Ramaphosa is one of us. When he wants votes it is he who comes to our houses and canvas. So we are not going anywhere until he comes and addresses us. As you can see here we brought blankets. We will sleep here until our demands are met.”

The workers say things have become very expensive and they are struggling to make ends meet.

One of them says, “I have five children and I support about 15 people back home in the Eastern Cape. That’s the reason a R 1000 increase would make a difference since I’m working very hard in difficult conditions underground.”

Another says, “Ramaphosa is one of the founding members of NUM. He has a better understanding of the situation in mines. So were are prepared to camp here until he comes to assist us.”

VIDEO | Striking Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers remain outside Union Buildings:

