Another suspected drug mule has been arrested at Cape Town International Airport.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, says a 62-year-old man has been arrested after being found in possession of heroin worth about R1.2 million.

The man, who’s of Spanish descent, will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

A 63-year-old woman was earlier nabbed at the airport after being caught with heroin worth R1.6 million in her luggage.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says she allegedly tried to smuggle the drugs to Europe.

The woman will also appear in the Bellville Court tomorrow on a charge of dealing in drugs.