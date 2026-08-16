Second suspect arrested in Reiger Park murders

A second suspect has been arrested for the murder of two Anti-Gang Unit police officers and two women in Reiger Park in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says a 24-year-old man was arrested this afternoon following community tip-offs.

The killings happened last Friday when the two police constables Siphiwe Sibeko and Thapelo Tlomatsane were responding to a shooting incident where two women, Jaydin Margeman and Rolleen Lessing, had been shot dead.

Mathe has appealed to residents to continue working with police.

“The 24-year-old male suspect was arrested this afternoon in Reiger Park following an intensive tracing operation by the multidisciplinary team. The Acting National Commissioner thanked community members for standing up, speaking up and providing information that assisted the police in tracing the suspect. So far, two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the murders. The latest suspect is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court this week.”

#reigerpark #SAPS ♬ original sound – SABC News @sabcnews A 24-year-old male suspect was arrested this afternoon in Reiger Park following an intensive tracing operation by the multidisciplinary team. Reiger Park, 16 August 2026; The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended the multidisciplinary team led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), EMPD, SAPS Anti-Gang Unit and flying squad, as well as the Reiger Park community, following the arrest of an additional suspect linked to the killing of two Anti-Gang Unit members and two women in Reiger Park last week. #sabcnews

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