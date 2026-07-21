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Sebokeng residents seek Ramokgopa’s intervention in power outage

Candle light during a power outage.
  • Candle light during a power outage.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Thabiso Radebe

Frustrated residents of Sebokeng in the Vaal have called on the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to intervene in the four-week electricity outage.

Affected areas include Zones 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, and 12.

This morning, pensioners and pregnant women who went for treatment were left stranded after their local clinic was shut down due to the power outage.

Some locals shared their views with SABC News.

“We are pensioners, and we have been waiting for the clinic to open since early morning. This is our date to receive medication,” says one of the residents.

“It is four weeks, and we have been experiencing power outages each and every day,” says another resident.

“We are now sitting down because the clinic is closed. I have brought my sick child who was supposed to be in school,” says another.

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