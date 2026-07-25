Sebogodi described as a man who possessed elegance and mischief

Limpopo Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Funani Maseko has described the late Seputla Sebogodi as a man who possessed a rare combination of elegance and mischief. He was paying tribute to Sebogodi at the veteran’s funeral service at the Jack Botes Hall, in Polokwane.

Sebogodi died last week following complications related to diabetes.

Maseko says Sebogodi had a remarkable ability to evoke both admiration and resentment through the characters he portrayed.

SEPUTLA SEBOGODI FUNERAL | Thapelo Sebogodi fondly recalls how his father would reprimand him for speaking siPetori, remembering him as a parent who valued discipline and proper communication. pic.twitter.com/jB84GHp9JZ — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

“Although some may not admit it, that was the magic of Sebogodi. He had what our people call ‘isithunzi’; a commanding presence. You noticed him before he even spoke, and when he finally did, you listened. His greatest gift was his extraordinary ability to disappear into every character he portrayed,” says Maseko.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Donald Selamolela says, “Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has run his race and deserves a crown.”

Selamolela recalled speaking to the actor’s wife, who confirmed the news of his passing.

“Mama Rosina said to me that when she gets to the hospital, on Thursday she would give me a call and I would be able to talk to him. Then suddenly it was breaking news on Facebook where I saw that Seputla is no more. I called Mam Rosina back and she was not picking the phone. I sent an emoji and that was that when she came back to me to confirm that ‘indeed your brother, your father, your friend is no more’,” he adds.

Funeral service of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi: